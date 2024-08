(WXMI) — Sherrone Moore was tight-lipped on who Michigan's starting QB will be in the Wolverines season opener Saturday night against Fresno State.

Moore shared that both Alex Orji and Davis Warren have been taking first-team snaps during practice.

Michigan and Fresno State play on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

