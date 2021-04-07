Shaquille O'Neal pays for engagement ring for random man at jewelry store

Former NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is a nice guy.

During a segment on "NBA on TNT," in which O'Neal is an analyst, the 4-time NBA champion talked about how he paid for an engagement ring for a man who was shopping at a jewelry store, USA Today reported.

"I'm just trying to make people smile.. that's all," O'Neal said of the sweet gesture.

In the video, O'Neal is seen handing the sales clerk his credit card before he goes to shake the hand of the man who was buying the ring, USA Today reported.

This isn't the first time O'Neal has done something nice for a random stranger.

According to People, O'Neal provided a 12-year-old boy paralyzed in a shooting in Atlanta and his family a new home in 2019.

In 2020, O'Neal bought a fan a laptop after they shared their condolences of his former teammate Kobe Bryant and his sister had passed away, People reported.