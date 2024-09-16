Season of change expands as Whitecaps close out summer

The end of baseball season signals the opening of even more construction for the currently-renovating ballpark.

In 2023, LMCU Ballpark announced massive additions and improvements across the entire property, including player facilities and visitor spaces.

Now that their season is done, the crack of the bat will be replaced by an increase in the smack of hammers, the whine of power drivers, and the rev of heavy equipment needed to put it all together.

LMCU Ballpark

Cue the 80s-style construction montage—

"As the season draws to a close, we are excited to step into the next round of renovations within the ballpark,"said Jim Jarecki, Vice President and General Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "The playing field at LMCU Ballpark already is one of the best in MiLB but 31 seasons has taken the toll on it and we will be taking it to the next level with total replacement and bringing in the power alleys.”

Here’s what they’re going to unveil next spring:



• The grass and infield playing surface will be fully replaced, including the drainage system. Bullpens will be moved behind the right field wall, and the outfield dimensions will be reconfigured to closely match the angles players will see when they reach the Major Leagues.



• New group hospitality space takes over the existing lawn areas on both the first and third base sides. New tiers of seating and gathering space, from the concourse all the way down to field level, will offer a variety of engagement opportunities and food service options for groups of 20 or more. These tiers offer a more cohesive look and feel while allowing flexibility for groups of all sizes to enjoy private areas.



• A new lawn space will be created above the bullpens in the outfield, offering a view of both the game and the action in the bullpens below.



• For increased fan safety, the netting will be extended beyond the ends of the dugouts, where it currently ends, and go to the end of the seating areas on the terraces.

The new spaces are expected to be ready for the April 4 season opener against the Dayton Dragons.

After that? A full 360-walkaround boardwalk, an expanded concourse, fully reimagined suite-level amenities, and adding improvements and beachy vibes to the facilities 45 acres.

Follow the project here.