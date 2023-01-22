Scott Wooster named GVSU new football coach

ALLEDALE, Mich. — Scott Wooster was announced as the new Head football Coach at Grand Valley State University on Saturday.

Grand Valley State Director of Athletics, Keri Becker, announced at a team function Saturday night that Scott Wooster will be the eighth head football coach in program history.

"Scott Wooster demonstrated a superior ability to be the CEO of a football program and articulated a vision for leading young men who will leave here champions," said Becker. "Scott gives our team the absolute best chance for success now and into the future of Laker football. In addition, I would like to thank Drew Turner and Jenna McLaughlin with Collegiate Sports Associates for their assistance in this search. They presented an absolutely amazing pool of candidates for this position," added Becker.

Wooster succeeds Matt Mitchell, who resigned to become the linebacker coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Wooster spent 11 years at Wayne State University, including seven as the offensive line coach. During his time at WSU as the offensive line coach, he mentored 13 All-GLIAC performers and one GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. Wooster coached the tight ends at Wayne State from 2010-13.

Wooster began his playing career at Eastern Michigan in 1995, but transferred to Wayne State in 1996 where he was a three-year starter and twice earned All-MIFC honors. After earning his undergraduate degree in 2001, Wooster received his master’s in exercise science with a concentration in exercise & sport psychology in 2007.

Wooster is the eighth head coach in Grand Valley State football history and the fourth consecutive head coach to be hired within the then-current staff. The three previous head coaches, Brian Kelly (118-35-2), Chuck Martin (74-7), and Matt Mitchell (117-31) combined for a 309-73-2 (.802) record since 1991.