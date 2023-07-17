Sam Carlisle commits to Western baseball

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Right handed pitcher Sam Carlisle grew up in Portage, MI and now will be staying put in Kalamazoo for a little while after committing to play baseball at Western Michigan University.

Carlisle graduated from Portage Northern and played his freshman year at Purdue Northwest before deciding to put his name in the transfer portal. He's also currently playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Sam says, "I feel like I've done kind of what I've been asked a little bit. I got a great defense behind me that helps and I got a great group of hitters that give me some run support, so I think I can just improve on throwing strikes and going after hitters and attacking the zone."

With a 2.40 ERA, he's one of the Growler's ace pitchers. He currently sits 2nd in all Northwood League pitchers with 43 strikeouts through 30 innings. That includes an outing on the 4th of July where he retired 10 batters through eight innings and allowed just two hits.

Growlers field manager Cody Piechocki says, "With Carlisle, just having a guy in the rotation who can go out and show something different than the rest. He's one of our top guys, keeps them off the toes, and kind of sets up our week for us."

Kalamazoo will travel to face the Lakeshore Chinooks for a three game series starting on Tuesday, July 18th.