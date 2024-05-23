Rockford native calls Harbor Shores a 'dream job'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — It takes the staff at Harbor Shores months to get the course at Habor Shores in Benton Harbor ready for the Senior PGA Champioinship tournament, but one of the guys leading the way is Rockford native Jackson Davison.

After graduating from Davenport and then spending a few years on the mini-tour and working as a golf pro in Florida, Jackson made his way back to west Michigan and is now the head pro at Harbor Shores. A job he takes a lot of pride in.

He calls it a dream job, being close to home and also getting to work and help run a championship golf course. We spoke to him during round one this morning and he couldn’t imagine working anywhere else but Harbor Shores.

“It’s obviously an amazing facility. There’s an incredible story behind Harbor Shores and why we’re here. So to be able and come here and support the business the way that we do and support our community the way that we do, it’s kind of a dream job for any golf professional. It’s a golf course that never gets old and it’s never boring. Being from Michigan, coming down here is honestly a dream. To be able to be close to my family and be here year round has been great. And I can’t think about being any other place right now,” said Davison.

Round two of the senior PGA Championship will begin Friday morning with the third and fourth round moving through the weekend.

