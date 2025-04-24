River Bank Run ready for 48th annual race

(WXMI) — The River Bank Run is back for its 48th annual road race on Saturday, May 10th, in downtown Grand Rapids.

Each year, the race draws close to 25,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids and runners from across the country. The 25k race is the largest in the country. Participants can also do the 10K run, 5K run and walk, and 25K wheelchair and handcycle race.

"We have more entertainment on the course this year," said River Bank Run race director Russ Hines. "There is going to be a lot more excitement. We are trying to have something almost every mile for somebody to keep going."

"This is such an incredible event. It brings so many people downtown. There is something for everyone, whether you are running, cheering people on, or volunteering it's an incredible community event and that is really important to Amway," said Amway's director of global brand management, Will Templeton.

Registration:

Participants can register here. Registration is open through Friday, May 9th at 7:59 p.m. You can also register at the Race Expo on Friday, May 9th, from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube