Rise sign Greek League MVP Sherridan Atkinson for 2025 season

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have signed opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson for the 2025 season. Atkinson, a six-year veteran, had a dominant season last year, leading Panathinaikos to its third straight Greek A1 Etniki league championship. She had 18 kills and two blocks in the title match and was named the league’s MVP. Two years ago, Atkinson won the French Ligue A and French Cup with Volero Le Cannet.

Atkinson also played in Turkey with Nilüfer Belediyespor in 2022-23 and 2019-20. Atkinson played in the United States in the Athletes Unlimited Pro League in 2021.

“My style of play is very physical, energetic and direct,” Atkinson said in a release. “On the court, I'm loud and communicating constantly. I love to give and receive feedback from my teammates and coaches." You can read more from Atkinson here.

Atkinson began her college career at Long Beach State during the 2014-15 season before transferring to Purdue from 2016-2018. Atkinson had a breakout junior year to make the AVCA All-American Third Team and was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection. Atkinson was an AVCA All-American First Team selection her senior season and was unanimous All-Big Ten.

