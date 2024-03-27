Reverse sweep revenge

LAS VEGAS — After making league history for the wrong reason in an earlier match-up with the Las Vegas Thrill, the Grand Rapids Rise got revenge during a road match on Tuesday.

The Rise claimed the win taking 3 sets out of 4 by the scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 30-28.

Emiliya Dimitrova, who eclipsed the 20-kill mark for a fifth time this season with a match-high 21 kills also added 6 digs, 2 blocks, and 2 assists. Ashley Evans totaled 51 assists and 13 digs; her fifth double-double performance of the season. Claire Chaussee logged 16 kills with 11 digs for her ninth double-double this season. Sarah Sponcil notched 24 digs, two digs shy of tying her season high.

The Rise tied its season high with 15 blocks in the match. · The team had a season-low four serving errors. It’s the first time this year they have limited the damage from behind the service line to under double figures.

The win was revenge for a March 17 home loss to the Thrill. The Las Vegas club made Pro Volleyball Federation history by completing the first reverse sweep in the league's first year. Down 2 sets to none, the Thrill came back to win 3-2.

The Rise's road win on March 26 is the second-straight win away from Van Andel Arena, and put's the team's record at 6-5.

The Rise remain on the road for their next match on Thursday, March 28 at Ohama.

