Report: Pistons place assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave amid investigation

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons have placed assistant General Manager Rob Murphy on leave as the organization started an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a female former employee.

Murphy spent 10 years at Eastern Michigan as head coach. https://t.co/xwVYDwFa5b — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 21, 2022

Murphy is a Detroit native who was promoted to the Pistons' assistant general manager in June 2021 after spending time with the organization's G League team. Prior to his time with professional basketball, he was in college basketball for decades including ten years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan men's basketball.

As of Thursday night, the Pistons have not released a statement on the matter and this report is according to ESPN's sources.

