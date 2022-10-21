Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Pistons place assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave amid investigation

Bowling Green ends Eastern Michigan's seven-game home win streak
Copyright Getty Images
Rich Barnes
<p>SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Rob Murphy of the Eastern Michigan Eagles reacts to a call against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome on December 27, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)</p>
Bowling Green ends Eastern Michigan's seven-game home win streak
Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 07:45:04-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons have placed assistant General Manager Rob Murphy on leave as the organization started an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a female former employee.

Murphy is a Detroit native who was promoted to the Pistons' assistant general manager in June 2021 after spending time with the organization's G League team. Prior to his time with professional basketball, he was in college basketball for decades including ten years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan men's basketball.

As of Thursday night, the Pistons have not released a statement on the matter and this report is according to ESPN's sources.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17