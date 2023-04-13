Reid returns to GV after testing transfer portal

ALLENDALE, Mich. — "I like the term, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. It's green where you water it," said Tariq Reid.

And green, green field were all Tariq Reid could see by staying at Grand Valley.

The junior running back put his name in the transfer portal at the end of 2022 after former head coach Matt Mitchell left for Wisconsin.

"I just wanted to test the waters and just wanted to see if there were any D1 or FBS opportunities," said Reid.

With 1,027 rushing yards and 19 touchdown last year, Reid led the Lakers into the second round of the playoffs and now knows there's no place like GV.

"Going through that process I just realized that there wasn't the same chemistry and love invested that I have here. Being here for five and a half, going on six years. This is really home and if I was going to leave it had to be something that could even compare and there was nothing that came close," said Reid.

"The thing is, it creates great confidence for a first year head coach. And having a guy that's bee there and done that in those moments. In the super region final, in the GLIAC championship, he's been there, he's done that. So having guys like that coming backs means a tremendous amount to not just the offense but the entire football team," said Head Coach Scott Wooster.

The Lakers were ranked No. 2 at the end of last season. With Tariq and several other starters back this fall, they hope to make another deep run.

"Just carrying on the momentum with our guys. We've had a couple of good seasons put together and we're just looking forward to taking that next step and making it to the national championship. And also I was to become more of a very important leader for the room. We have a lot of young guys, freshmen running backs coming in and I just want to be that voice and kind of help the culture in our room," said Reid.

The GVSU spring game will be at noon on Saturday, April 15th at Lubbers Stadium.