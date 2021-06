The Red Wings will pick sixth in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Silver lining? Maybe? At least they didn't fall in the lottery.

The Red Wings had the sixth-best odds to land the top pick. They finished with the fifth-worst record, but expansion Seattle slotted into the lottery with the third-best odds.

They slid in the last four drafts, including 2020's lottery despite finishing with the league's worst record.

The Buffalo Sabres won the No. 1 overall pick. Seattle jumped a spot to No. 2.