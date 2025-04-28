Red Wings top prospects called up to Grand Rapids ahead of playoffs

(WXMI) — Two of the Detroit Red Wings top prospects have been called up to the Griffins as the team gets set for the AHL playoffs for a second straight season.

Defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka was the Red Wings first-round pick in 2023. Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was Detroit's pick last year. Both have been called up from the Swedish Hockey League.

"It's gone quick from being in Sweden, landing here. It's already been 10 days since I got here. Time moves fast and it's been fun getting used to the AHL and looking forward to the playoffs," Sandin-Pellikka said.

The two prospects arrived together after their Swedish league season ended.

"It's a bit different from Sweden. The rink is, of course, smaller so (I) have to get used to that and the hockey is different," Brandsegg-Nygard said.

"These practices have been extremely important for them just to get mixing with our team, understand what we're all about, how we want to play, how we approach things," Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. "Pressure is a privilege. They were drafted high for a reason. They're good hockey players. They're good people. You want to make sure they have they have the ability to show that."

Game 1 for the Griffins is Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube