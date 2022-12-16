Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program

Jakub Vrana Red Wings Devils Hockey
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Adam Hunger/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) looks to pass the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Jakub Vrana Red Wings Devils Hockey
Posted at 6:46 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:46:59-05

The NHLPA said that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is back with the team after being placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program earlier this year.

According to the league, Vrana has returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the player assistance program.

Vrana entered the program on Oct. 19 but the union and the league did not specify why he entered the program.

The 26-year-old has a goal and an assist in two games played this season. He has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.

The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered