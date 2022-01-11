Red Wings hire legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired former captain Nicklas Lidstrom to be the team's vice president of hockey operations.

VP and GM Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. In his role, Lidstrom will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the team.

"We encourage him and have asked him to get involved in every aspect," Yzerman said in the press conference. "For all of us, to be able to pick his brain... it's a tremendous resource."

Lidstrom, 51, is a Red Wings legend and one of the most decorated players in NHL history.

He spent 20 years playing for the Red Wings, his entire career, and had his No. 5 jersey retired during the 2013-14 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

In a press conference after the announcement, Lidstrom said he was thinking about returning to the Red Wings for a long time. He will still live in Sweden and will work with the team on his schedule.

"Where I'm at with my family, the kids are getting older, I want to get involved with hockey a little more than I have been. I thought this was a good opportunity," he said.

