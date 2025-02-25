Red Wings free up salary cap space by dealing minor league goalie Ville Husso to the Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Detroit Red Wings freed up $3.6 million in salary cap space by trading goalie Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The Red Wings received future considerations in dealing the 30-year-old player who has spent a majority of this season in the minors. Husso had a 1-5-2 record with Detroit and went 8-4 with two shutouts with AHL Grand Rapids this season.

Husso is completing the final year of a three-year contract, and was assigned by Anaheim to the Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Over five NHL seasons, he has a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts. From Finland, Husso was acquired by Detroit for a third-round 2022 draft pick in a trade with St. Louis in July 2022.

