Recap: Wolverines win in Columbus for the first time since 2000

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan football fans are still celebrating after a 45-23 win against Ohio State. It was the first win on the road in Columbus for Michigan in 22 years.

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

Ohio State scored first in the first quarter and held the Wolverines to a field goal but quickly in the second quarter, Michigan found the end zone twice. Both were deep passes from JJ McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson. One was 69 yards and the other was 75 yards.

“He’s been open all year. And I was just so happy that I was able to connect with him. He’s been open all year and I’m so excited I finally connected with him. He’s a special player and him making that connection on third down when it was cover zero and him breaking that tackle, two tackles. This kid is special and I’m so happy to play with him,” said JJ McCarthy.

“We’ve been practicing that all week, all year really. And when I broke him off and was wide open, I was hoping that he didn’t throw to somebody else yet. And I was wide open so I said ‘oh bet’. And ran in there. I was going to start taunting but I just stayed down, said Cornelius Johnson.

At halftime the Buckeyes had a 20-17 lead. Neither team scored in the third quarter after several decent drives but nothing came out of that. Things changed in the fourth quarter. The maize and blue outscored Ohio State 28-3 in the last 15 minutes of the game giving them the win.

Michigan recap part 2

In that last quarter, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards had a pair of long touchdown runs to seal the deal. Overall he had 22 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Both were career highs for him.

“It’s the offensive line first. They created such a big hole and if you watch the film, it’s just really easy to see. At that point you just have to hit it and you just have to out run the third level defenders, the safety’s and the DB’s. That’s how I was able to pull away with those long touchdowns”. Says sophomore running back, Donovan Edwards.

In total the Wolverines out-rushed OSU 242-19 after posting just 10 rushing yards in the first half of the game. They had 530 total yards of offense.

Next up for Michigan is a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game against Purdue. That game is set for Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm.