RECAP: Scores and highlights from the opening night of girls basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday night kicked off the 2022-2023 girls basketball season. Several West Michigan teams were in action, including Hudsonville on the road against West Catholic. It was a close game throughout, but the Falcons came away with a 55-50 win.

Here are some other local scores from the night:

Lowell 66, Kent City 39

East Grand Rapids 61, Mattawan 39

White Cloud 65, Hesperia 24

Paw Paw 55, Schoolcraft 50

Godwin Heights 61, Orchard View 25

Montague 54, Comstock Park 24

Hamilton 34, Hopkins 31

Grant 62, Cedar Springs 24

East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 40

Big Rapids 41, Reeth-Puffer 34