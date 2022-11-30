RECAP: Scores and highlights from the opening night of girls basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday night kicked off the 2022-2023 girls basketball season. Several West Michigan teams were in action, including Hudsonville on the road against West Catholic. It was a close game throughout, but the Falcons came away with a 55-50 win.
Here are some other local scores from the night:
Lowell 66, Kent City 39
East Grand Rapids 61, Mattawan 39
White Cloud 65, Hesperia 24
Paw Paw 55, Schoolcraft 50
Godwin Heights 61, Orchard View 25
Montague 54, Comstock Park 24
Hamilton 34, Hopkins 31
Grant 62, Cedar Springs 24
East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 40
Big Rapids 41, Reeth-Puffer 34