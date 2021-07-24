Racing dream comes true for FOX 17's Zach Harig

MARNE, Mich. — Friday afternoon was a dream come true for FOX 17 sports anchor Zach Harig at Berlin Raceway.

FOX 17

Former track champion and team owner Billy Shotko, along with his son and super late model driver, Evan, provided a ride for Harig in the No. 222 sportsman typically driven by Scott Baker.

Rachel Harig

Harig would run about ten test laps around the track, reaching speeds of nearly 80 MPH.

"You did great but you need to learn how to drive a stick shift," Billy Shotko laughed with Harig afterwards.

Rachel Harig

Baker and the Shotko's were giving pointers prior to the test session and during via walkie-talkie.

"I need to thank Billy and Evan Shotko, Scott Baker, Josh Frye, Betten Baker and Berlin Raceway for making this happen," Harig added, "This was truly a dream come true."