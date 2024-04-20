Racers help fundraise for chilly Berlin Raceway opener

(WXMI) — The Berlin Raceway season gets underway on Saturday. The forecast is chilly as the weather in April doesn't always cooperate. Some of the racing teams, who have been coming to Berlin for decades, are concerned not as many fans will come to the opening weekend.

A fundraiser was started by Zach Dunson and has taken off. Now over 1,000 cups of coffee or hot chocolate will be waiting for fans at the race track.

"We looked at the weather and saw that it was going to be super cold. We tried to do something for the race for the racers. Every penny is going back to the fans," Dunson said.