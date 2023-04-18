With injuries behind him, Blake Dunn is focused on baseball with Dayton this season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Blake Dunn battled injuries in 2022.

With injuries behind him, Blake Dunn is focused on baseball in 2023 with Dayton

The Saugatuck High School alum is healthy now on focused on producing for high-A Dayton this season in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

"Not really a lot of stuff that was in my control with the collision that I had with my teammate and the unfortunate flare up with my forearm that I had last year," Dunn said. "It is just kind of stuff that happens, everybody deals with injuries. Obviously you want to limit them as much as you can and put your body in a place to withstand a long season. That is just kind of my goal for this year is just to stay healthy, get on the field as much as I can and play the game that I love."

Dunn is back home this week as his Dragons are playing a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps starting with a Tuesday night game at 6:35 p.m.

The former Western Michigan University baseball is settling into his role as Dayton's lead off hitter this season.

Dunn already has two home runs, two stolen bases and entered Tuesday with an OPS (On Base plus Slugging) of 1.048.