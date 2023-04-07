Whitecaps win a pitcher's duel in season opener 1-0

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Six Whitecaps pitchers combined to throw a four-hit shutout and Ben Malgeri delivered a solo home run as West Michigan won its season opener against Fort Wayne 1-0 on Thursday.

Wilkel Hernandez started on the mound for the Whitecaps and tossed four innings of two-hit ball while striking out a pair.

Malgeri hit his bomb in the bottom of the second inning, he hit four home runs in 116 games with West Michigan last season.

Five Whitecaps relievers each pitched a scoreless inning including Tigers fourth round pick in 2021 Tyler Mattison who struck out two in the ninth to earn the save.

Blake Holub pitched the fifth inning and got the win.

The Tincaps and Whitecaps are scheduled to play again on Friday at noon at LMCU Ballpark.