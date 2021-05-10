Whitecaps: Where are they now - Blaise Salter

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Blaise Salter grew up near Detroit and played his college baseball at Michigan State, so he felt right at home playing for the Whitecaps back in 2017.

"A lot of really good memories," Salter said about his playing days in West Michigan. "It was something for me, especially being a Michigan kid, being in Grand Rapids and being back in the home state was just comforting to know the surroundings, to know the people. I truly thought it was the best experience to possibly play in minor league baseball. Being there and having the crowd being as vibrant as they are every night."

Salter's final season playing was in 2018 and he went to work in medical sales but realized he missed the game.

FOX 17 Blaise Salter makes contact with a pitch in 2017

He accepted a position working for Jet Sports Management as an agent.

"It was a great way for me to kind of get back into baseball," Salter said. "And get in where I could pass down a lot of the things I learned from playing with the Whitecaps and playing in certain spots in the minor leagues and pass it down to my clients and their families."

Jet Sports is one of very few agencies that focuses solely on baseball and Salter deals specifically with the Midwest.

FOX 17 Balise Salter runs onto the field in West Michigan in 2017

It's a region that he feels is underrated when it comes to baseball talent.

"I truly think there is a good crop of baseball players in the Midwest that don't get as much acknowledgment as they probably should," Salter said. "I think a lot of that has to do with the overall, people just view Michigan and view the Midwest as a cold weather state, they are not good at baseball, but there has been a lot of quality baseball players that have come out of the Midwest. Look at DJ LaMahieu, one of the best players in baseball and being from the Detroit area."

