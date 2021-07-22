Whitecaps: Where are they now - Anthony Tomey

(FOX 17) — Anthony Tomey is a Michigan boy.

Born and raised in metro Detroit, he was drafted by the Tigers in 2003 out of Eastern Michigan University.

Tomey played two season with the Whitecaps as a relief pitcher.

"I loved West Michigan," Tomey said. "It is by far the best place I played."

He was part of the 2004 Midwest League championship team and an All-Star in 2005.

"My whole M.O. was Anthony is that guy, whatever you need, he'll do," Tomey said about his time with the Whitecaps. "Wally (former Whitecaps manager Matt Walbeck) always used me as the late inning guy, I was able to be counted on all the time and just to be able to pitch everyday and get out there and get it done, that's just kind of how I was and that is how I took it into my later career as well in business."

FOX 17 Anthony Tomey, Whitecaps

His father and uncle had purchased a Jimmy Johns the year he was drafted.

Tomey knew he was going to help run the family business when his playing days were over.

"When I retired in 2008 we had four stores and now I have 50," Tomey said. "I am the number two franchisee in the country, running all 50 Jimmy Johns all in the metro Detroit area and we are doing very well."

Recently, he and his brother purchased '8 Mile Vodka' as well as the trademark 'Born in Detroit.'

They got some Detroit athletes to wear their apparel and they have an agreement with the Pistons to sell their vodka at Little Caesars Arena.

Anthony Tomey Anthony Tomey

They may be bringing their business partners some good fortune.

"We had Eric Haase wear it with the Detroit Tigers, he went to Divine Child," Tomey said. "He wore it for us and then the next day he hit those two home runs, one inside-the-park, six-for-six for the day. We got the Pistons the number one pick, the day after we signed they got the number one pick."

"I'm not going to take all the credit for it, but I'm going to take some credit."

8 Mile Vodka is completely made in Michigan and Tomey says they have deals in the works with the Red Wings and Lions and plan to negotiate with the Tigers as well.