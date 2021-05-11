Whitecaps to play first home game in over 20 months

Whitecaps to play first home game in 20 months

The West Michigan Whitecaps will play their first home baseball game sincce August 27, 2019 on Tuesday as the Great Lakes Loons visit for the first of a six game series.

"Just to see their smile from our fans, our younger generation, just to go out there and enjoy baseball games and to see happiness in people after everything that we went through and we continue to go through," Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. "I think it's bigger than baseball and it is bigger than winning or losing."

Tuesday also marks the home debut of the Whitecaps as a high-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers after many years as the club's low-A affiliate.

"It felt like they were sold out every night, there was crazy things going on in the middle of innings, the fans are so intrigued to be here and they are so interactive with the players which is my favorite thing," Outfielder Bryant Packerd said about what he remembers most about his time playing in West Michigan in 2019. I remember getting DMs after games on Facebook and Twitter and I still keep in touch with a few of the fans that are here and I can't wait to see them again. This is a great ballpark, great community, great city so I am excited to be back."

There is a lot of potential on this West Michigan roster which includes two players that were in the lineup the last time it played a home game, Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius.