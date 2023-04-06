Whitecaps set to embark on 2023 season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 2023 season begins on Thursday for the Whitecaps as they host Fort Wayne at LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 p.m..

The latest version of the West Michigan team features a good number of older players.

12 of the players starting the season with the 'Caps are at least 24 years old as of Thursday opener.

The biggest prospects on the team are not part of the older group.

19-year-old outfielder Roberto Campos is the youngest player on the team and the Tigers 15th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

14th ranked Izaac Pacheco is the second youngest at 20 and the second ranked prospect, Jace Jung is just 22.

"We have very young talent coming from Lakeland," fourth-year Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. "Campos, we have guys like him that we want to understand exactly what it takes to leave Lakeland (low A), to understand what it takes to be here a little bit more independent. Those guys are really going to help us to be better because they got the experience and also they are willing to do whatever it takes to help their teammates, especially our younger generation."

Prospects react to changes in organization

When it comes to differences in the organization this season because of Tigers new team president Scott Harris, the Whitecaps prospects have noticed some.

"First one being the food," Jung said. "Just coming in and making sure we have the right nutrition. Not just getting slum food, just getting really good food, nutrition. We even have nutritionists here in West Michigan with us that travel and get us the right meals and we even have protein that we can have that the team provides."

FOX 17 Jace Jung looks on while his Whitecaps teammates take batting practice in the cage

"Everything he has done from the Major League side down to the Minor League side, you can definitely tell there is a better environment, a better vibe going on about everything," Pacheco said. Just the professionalism that he brings to the table is second to none. Excited to be able to play under a guy like that."