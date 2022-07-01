Whitecaps reliever working on a new scoreless innings streak

Magno starts new streak

Whitecaps relief pitcher Andrew Magno made 18 consecutive appearances out of the bullpen without giving up a run from April 16th to June 15th this season.

After allowing runs in back-to-back outings, he has made four more appearances without allowing a run, a new streak appears to be underway.

.

"I think I've taken a lot more care of my catch play just during stretch and everything like that," Magno said about his success this season. "I throw with Ty Madden so it's fun to be able to bounce stuff off of him and be able to work together and take something that I think a lot of amateur pitchers take very lightly and something that you have to take very seriously, it's your time to get your work in so I think it's been a cool thing to look at."

"It's awesome," Madden, the Tigers 5th ranked prospect, added. "The kid works hard and he puts the work in everyday, he is just super consistent, he's been really reliable out of the bullpen and it is great. I'm happy to see him have the success and it's going to continue to for sure."

Magno was drafted by the Tigers in the 15th round out of Ohio State back in 2019.

He has a 1.65 ERA this season with 33 strikeouts in 27 and a third innings pitched.

"Very impressive about his demeanor," Whitecaps manage Brayan Pena said. "He is one of those guys that he understands what they are trying to do against him, he understands what he needs to do to get better and with that being said I feel like he made the adjustments that he needed to make and he is throwing the ball extremely well We believe in his talent."

Magno threw a scoreless inning Thursday as West Michigan beat the TinCaps 8-4.