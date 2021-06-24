Whitecaps Prospect Report: Trei Cruz

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Trei Cruz is a third generation professional baseball player.

His father, Jose Cruz jr. played 12 seasons in the majors and hit 204 career homer runs.

His grandfather, Jose Cruz played 19 years in the bigs and had over 2200 career hits.

Trei said he spent as much time at the ballpark with his dad as a kid as possibly could.

"Being around so many great baseball players and just learning from them and just being around that culture," Trei said about his memories of being around a big league clubhouse as a kid. "I loved baseball, I loved being around it and seeing the highest level played. It created that motivation and inspiration for me to want to play this game."

FOX 17 Trei Cruz Whitecaps

The Tigers selected Trei in the third round last summer out of Rice.

He began the season as the Whitecaps shortstop and lead off hitter, but was injured in the fourth game and missed almost a month.

"It was frustrating," Trei said. "I know it is a long season and I had time to recover but I was hungry to play, especially with these guys and Torkelson and Dingler, I wish I had more games with them, but I know everything happens for a reason. I was pretty positive about it, went to Lakeland and did my rehab and I was ready to get back and I am excited that I am here now."

While the hits have yet to come, Trei has found a way to get on base.

13 walks in the 13 games he has played since coming off the injured list.

"I take a lot of pride in getting on base, whether it is a walk, hit, error, whatever it is," Trei said. "I think it shows that I am seeing the ball well and I feel great where I'm at. Obviously, the hits aren't coming yet but I'm not worried about it, I trust the process, I trust what these guys are teaching me, and I'm in good hands."

FOX 17 Trei Cruz Whitecaps

Even with a six for 57 start at the plate, Trei remains confident that his bat will heat up.

"The worst thing I can do is try to change everything I'm doing," Trei said. "I've heard from the coaches, I am in a good place right now, I feel great, I know they are going to come. I'm not worried about it, I'm confident and I've got the trust in myself and the trust in these guys."

