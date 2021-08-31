Whitecaps Prospect Report: Colt Keith

Tigers 2020 fifth round draft pick Colt Keith has arrived in West Michigan, playing with the Whitecaps last week in Lansing and showing some power with a double, triple and home run in the six game series.

"I'm getting my better swings off," Keith said about the series in Lansing. "A lot swing and miss that first week and that was just me doing something mechanically with my swing trying to adjust it but I figured it out with but I figured it out my last few games and I started to backspin balls to right field."

Keith hit .320 with a on base plus slugging (OPS) of .858 in 44 games in Lakeland before getting called up.

"My power numbers weren't there," Keith added about his time with the Flying Tigers. "My swing wasn't completely there and that is hard to say when I'm batting .325 or whatever but believe it or not my swing wasn't completely there and it took me awhile to adjust, hopefully I get some power numbers here at the end."

The Whitecaps have three weeks left in the season, the next two weeks all at home, Keith says this is a chance to get his feet wet as he expects to start next season in West Michigan.

