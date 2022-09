Loons 3, Whitecaps 0

The Whitecaps were shutout in a 3-0 loss to the the Loons Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Lake County beat Fort Wayne 3-2 which means West Michigan is now two games behind the Captains with just four games left in the regular season.

The Whitecaps will need to catch and pass Lake County because they lose the tie-breaker with the Captains.

West Michigan will host Great Lakes again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.