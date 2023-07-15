Whitecaps enjoyed break, ready to get back to work

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After four days off for the Major League All-Star break, minor league ballplayers returned to work on Friday.

The West Michigan Whitecaps players were back at LMCU ballpark after enjoying some time away.

"Just talking with a lot of the guys, it's huge I think in the middle of the season to disconnect," Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch said. "Get away, see the family, see some friends for a few days, take a few swings and then come on back and get ready for the second half."

A 132-game season can become a grind, especially for those in their first season as professionals.

"It's exciting," Saturday's scheduled starting pitcher Troy Melton said. "We are trying to make a run here, we didn't make it in the first half so second half is really important for us to try to make a postseason spot so we got some big games, it is important to make some momentum early so we are looking forward to some big games early here."

Whitecaps fall to Lugnuts 8-1 in return from break

In the first game back, the Lugnuts knocked off the Whitecaps 8-1 despite a 2-4 with a double effort from Izaac Pacheco.