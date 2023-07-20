Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch is working hard to advance, again

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Josh Crouch made a name for himself last season in 90 games with the Whitecaps.

Josh Crouch working hard to advance, again

The former 11th round draft pick out of Central Florida was second in the Midwest League with a .290 batting average and eighth in OPS at .811.

He joined double A Erie for its postseason run last September and after just one month there to start this season, he was sent back to West Michigan.

"I'm really focused on being here and proving myself and winning," Crouch said. "I tried to keep my head out of that as best as I could and the only thing that matters is I'm getting better everyday."

In 41 games this season with the Whitecaps, Crouch is hitting .275 with 17 RBI and he is really focused on some of his catching duties.

"There is some things on the defensive side I need to clean up as far as getting game planning ready and executing a scouting report and cleaning up some receiving things," Crouch said.

The offensive numbers are not yet what they were a year ago, but Crouch has eyes on getting back there.

"I do think there is some things I can improve on," Crouch added. "I can start hitting the ball in the air a little bit more and shooting for some doubles and homers, but we are getting there, we are going to get to that goal."