Ty Madden sharp for Whitecaps

Tigers number six prospect Ty Madden threw five innings for the Whitecaps on Thursday night allowing just two unearned runs.

The first round pick last summer out of Texas allowed three hits, walked one, struck out four while throwing 65 pitchers, 43 of which were for strikes.

Madden has a season earned run average of 2.00 in four starts, fanning 18 in 18 innings pitched.