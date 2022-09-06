Tigers top prospect happy with first professional season

Jobe happy with 1st professional season

As the season has gone on, Jackson Jobe has gotten better.

"It has been good," Jobe said reflecting on his rookie season. "I started off the season slow and then as it went on I progressively got better so all around I think it was a good one.

The Tigers top ranked prospect and third overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft has his best month as a pro in August.

"I feel like I am a pretty different pitcher," Jobe said comparing his current form to high school. "I feel like my command's gotten a lot better, it is less of just throwing it has hard as I can right down the middle and more of just learning how to pitch and being a pitcher, setting up hitters, knowing what to throw them in what counts and I wasn't having to go through those thoughts in high school so it has been a lot different."

In four starts in August, three with Lakeland and one with West Michigan, he had an earned run average of 2.55 while striking out 18 and walking five.

Jobe is scheduled to have one more start this season during the Whitecaps final regular season series this week, West Michigan could still qualify for the postseason.