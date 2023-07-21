Tigers 16th ranked prospect is making strides in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Troy Melton is having a nice summer on the mound in West Michigan.

Troy Melton making strides with Whitecaps

The Tigers fourth round draft choice in 2022 out of San Diego State has an earned run average of 1.88 in seven starts with the Whitecaps.

In June, Melton allowed just one run in four starts which included a long scoreless innings stretch.

"Just good command was going on pretty much," Melton said about that good run. "That is kind of always the key for any pitcher is if you can throw your pitches for strikes where you want them, in general you are going to have success and that is kind of all I was focusing on. I wasn't actively trying to go up there and throw 20 in a row, but your goal every innings is to throw up a zero, kind of a lot of things working right."

This Melton's first full professional season and we are getting to the dog days of summer, but he says that he is feeling strong.

"Physically I feel pretty good honestly," Melton said. "It hasn't felt like too much more physically. In college I was throwing like a 120 pitches in some starts, here I think the most I have thrown in one start is 88 so the workload is more, but it is different more. It has been good for me I have really been staying on top of my stuff. As long as you are doing what you are supposed to be doing, you'll be pretty good."

Melton was scheduled to start for the Whitecaps on Friday night in South Bend against the Cubs.