SRX announces stop at Berlin Raceway

SRX is coming to Berlin Raceway

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is coming to Berlin Raceway on August 3rd.

The series was created by Tony Stewart and has featured some of the greatest drivers of all-time in its first two seasons running at short tracks around country.

"I think it says what we've been saying a long time, we are passionate about this race track," Berlin general manager Jeff Striegle said. "This track has a lot of history, a lot of big names have been here before and I am well aware of the fact that they knew who we were and I think this just goes to reward the track, the community and most importantly rthe race fans.

Stewart along with Bill Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Helio Castroneves are just some of the big names to compete in the event.

"We have never had them here all together and now we have the opportunity," Striegle added. "While they have yet to release their driver lineup, we know that the best in the business that have ever been in the seat of a race car are going to be here together and competing against one another."

Tickets are currently on sale at the Berlin Raceway website for $35 until January 2nd, they will be $45 after that.