Skubal 'felt good,' seeing improvements in rehab start with Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his second rehab start on Friday with the Whitecaps and pitched well.

Skubal pitched three innings and threw 46 pitches, 35 of which went for strikes, he allowed and unearned run, didn't walk anyone and struck out six.

I feel good, I felt good for three innings," Skubal said after his outing. "I'm not sure what my velocity was or how my stuff played through three, but I felt good,I feel really good right now and that's what matters."

Since Scott Harris took over as general manager, their is an emphasis on players improving while on the injured list and Skubal says he has seen that in his game.

"You got to watch it tonight with the changeup," Skubal said. "The changeup has been really, really good and that is kind of the pitch that I have been working on and hammering out. I thought my slider was pretty good tonight, I'd love to see the numbers on it . That is kind of the stuff that you are refining and get more consistent with, throw strikes, get ahead of guys and obviously generate swing and miss when you want to."

Skubal said he is not sure what the next step is in his journey back to the Major Leagues.

The Whitecaps did beat the Timber Rattlers, 8-6, to snap their six-game losing streak.