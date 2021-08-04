Reese Olson is excited to join the Tigers organization with the Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Reese Olson has joined the West Michigan Whitecaps following the trade last week that sent Tigers reliever Daniel Norris to Milwaukee.

Olson, was very much taken by surprise by the news, in fact, he has a funny story about he was made aware of the trade.

"I saw on twitter that the Brewers were about to acquire Daniel Norris," Olson said. "So I got up and I went to my friends room, my roommate, and told him that he was getting traded as a joke. Then I went back in the living room, refreshed my feed and saw it was actually me, so that is how I found out."

His roommate with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was relief pitcher Brady Schanuel.

It has been a whirlwind few days for Olson was traded on Friday and turned 22 years old on Saturday.

FOX 17 Reese Olson, Whitecaps

In 14 starts with Wisconsin, Olson had an earned run average of 4.30, but is tied for third in the High-A Central with 79 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.

"Commanding the ball better," Olson said about his ability to fan hitters this season. "Throwing more strikes and using my off speed pitches more effectively."

"One of the things that really stood out to us was the way he attacked the strike zone," Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. "He's not afraid, he's one of those guys that goes out there and he competes and that is what we are looking for. That is exactly what we are looking for as an organization and obviously we are very happy to have him with us and the sky is the limit."

Olson is from Gainesville, Georgia and was drafted out of high school by the Brewers in 13th round in 2018.

Like all young players, he is always attempting to improve.

"I'd say my change up is probably the pitch I am most confident in," Olson said. "Right now I'm trying to tweak a few things with my slider so I'd say that is the biggest thing I'm working on."

FOX 17 Reese Olson, Whitecaps

It may be a new team, but Olson plans to move forward with the same mindset that has brought him this far.

"I think it will be the same," Olson said. "It will be interesting to see how the Tigers handle things compared to the Brewers, but I am excited to see."

Olson is scheduled to make his Whitecaps debut on Friday at LMCU Ballpark against Dayton.