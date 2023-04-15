Pro volleyball team to be called the Grand Rapids Rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The professional volleyball team that will begin play in 2024 will be known as the Grand Rapids Rise as it was announced on Friday.

"Everybody has the ability to rise up and that is what we should be looking to do," Rise head coach Cathy George said. "This is a volleyball program that is starting from nothing, we have not had a pro franchise so your going to have to rise up, you are going to have overcome obstacles, but to grow this thing and to see where we are going to be not only ten years from now, but 20 or 30 it really is a great start to everything."

The Rise are scheduled to begin play in February of 2024.