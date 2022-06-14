Players react to tournaments efforts to raise money for the hungry

Players react to efforts to raise money for the hungry

Practice rounds are underway at the Meijer LPGA Classic ahead of tournament play which starts on Thursday.

The goal this year is to raise $1.2 million for local food shelters. They have already raised $7.4 million since the tournament began in 2014.

With the prices of food currently so high, the food shelters can use the help as much as ever.

"Just trying to make a small difference that hopefully makes a big difference for them," 2017 & 2019 Meijer Classic winner Brooke Henderson said. "It is just really cool to see an event like this really be so involved, over a million dollars, that's crazy and hopefully we can just raise a ton more this year."

"I'm not really sure that we are able to see what the sponsors do to give back and it's just great that Meijer is able to have that kind of thing," U.S. Women's Open champion Minjee Lee said. "I think it's special that we are able to be a part of it."