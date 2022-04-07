Pitching prospects ready to get back to baseball with the Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 2022 version of the West Michigan Whitecaps held a workout Thursday at LMCU Ballpark in preparation for the Friday's season opener at Great Lakes.

Headlining the roster are starting pitchers Ty Madden (1st round selection in 2021 draft) and Dylan Smith (3rd round selection in 2021 draft).

"I'm excited to be here and ready to get going," Madden said Thursday at Whitecaps media day. "My entire pro ball experience has been in Lakeland, Florida after we signed so I am ready for games, ready to face some opponents and just get going."

"I think I feel better than my old self to be honest," Smith added. "I feel very loose, my body feels great so I feel like right now I'm in a better position."

FOX 17 Dylan Smith Whitecaps

Madden and Smith did not join a team in the Tigers organization last summer, so this will be the start of playing games in pro ball after nearly ten months since they last played in college.

"It's been awhile," Madden added. "Put in the work this offseason, came into spring, made some adjustments and I'm excited to face another jersey, did it a couple times in spring training, but it's showtime now."

Madden is tentatively scheduled to start on Sunday against the Loons while Smith is set to start on Saturday,

"I can't wait to throw in a live game and get started," Smith said. "I'm ready to go out there and handle business."

Whitecaps return 19 from last season

The Whitecaps, who return 19 players who saw time in West Michigan at some point last season, are scheduled to play their first home game next Tuesday at 6:35 p.m..