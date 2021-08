(WXMI) — New Grand Rapids Gold head coach Jason Terry comes with a very recognizable background after 19 seasons in the NBA.

'The Jet' won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and was also named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2009.

To this day, Terry is currently seventh all-time in NBA history in three-point field goals made.

We went one-on-one with 'The Jet' as the Gold season fast approaches in November.