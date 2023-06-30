Nearly 500 kids show up for Kirk Cousins football camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kirk Cousins remains a very popular figure in West Michigan.

The Minnesota Vikings was back in his old stomping grounds on Thursday to run a youth football camp that attracted nearly 500 kids at MSA Fieldhouse.

"Obviously with 500 kids in a short amount of time is tough but we want to interact with as many kids as possible," Cousins said. "Hopefully they come away loving the game of football and excited for their future athletically and we can impart some life lessons to them in a couple hours."

Cousins, who starred at Holland Christian High School and later Michigan State University, is preparing to begin his 12th NFL season and sixth in Minnesota.

“It's the summer break right now so for us its recharging the batteries," Cousins said. "Spending time with family and gearing up for what this season is going to bring.”

The Vikings won 13 games and the NFC North title in 2022 before falling to the Giants in the playoffs.