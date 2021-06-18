Morning 65's hold up on day one of Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — Four players shot seven under par scores of 65 in the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on Thursday, all in the morning.

Nasa Hataoka, Charley Hull, Lauren Stephenson and Leona McGuire all share the lead after 18 holes.

For Maguire it is her first time playing in the tournament so she did not have to worry about the course changes for this year.

"A lot of the girls have been saying there is a bunker added here and there and trees have been removed and all of that and I am just going gung ho," Maguire said. "I don't know any different, which I am not seeing some of the trouble that had been there or having to change lines off tees or clubs off tees. It is my caddie and my first time here so fresh eyes and fresh perspective which is sometimes nice."

The afternoon tee times saw scores a little higher.

Ariya Jutanugarn did shoot six under, 66 good for a tie for 5th and just one shot back.

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, playing together, each shot four under, 68 which has them tied for 18th after the first day.

"I saw them," Thompson said about the four 65's in the morning. "Obviously you can only focus on your game and what you do and your emotions. I knew there would be low scores out there today. This course just brings it. You have to make a lot of birdies, and that's what's a great about it. I knew coming into today, I was like, All right, let's just play aggressive and go for those pins."

Playing along with Thompson and Nelly Korda, defending champ Brooke Henderson shot a three over par 75.

