Money in the Bank brings in big names in racing

MARNE, Mich. — The annual Money in the Bank 150 takes place on Wednesday at Berlin Raceway with $10,000 going to the winner.

Money in the Bank 150 brings in big names in racing

As is always the case, the field for the race is strong.

Portage native and two-time Money in the Banker winner Carson Hocevar will compete.

He just made his NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday and is also having a strong season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series, but still enjoys climbing into a Super Late Model as he will on Wednesday.

"I know this place like the back of my hand," Hocevar said about 7/8 mile oval. "It is just like riding a bike, I'll get right accustomed to it and I'll probably get frustrated at times because there has been no perfect race car at Berlin. The place changes by the day and you could have the best car here and wake up tomorrow and the track is so different with all the temp and rubber and everything put down and you could go from first to 15th real quickly."

Also in the field in NASCAR Cup drive Erik Jones who grew racing at the track and this year has his own race car that his team built from scratch.

Jones finished tenth last year in the Money in the Bank race before coming back to finish third in August at the Battle of Berlin.

"In the 150 last year I feel like I just didn't run hard enough," Jones said. "It was just so short it kind of snuck up on me and I was like 'man all of a sudden I'm too far back and I can't really do anything at this point' so I have to be a little bit more aggressive probably in this one tomorrow afternoon to get some good track position and just be up there and be in contention earlier."