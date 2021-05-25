Meijer LPGA Classic to have no attendance limitations

The Meijer LPGA Classic announced on Monday that there will be no restrictions on attendance as the tournament returns next month after a year off because of COVID.

"It is such an opportunity to feel like we are coming back and coming out of the pandemic and we are very excited," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "We couldn't have the tournament last year, and to the have the opportunity to kick it off and start it back up again is just wonderful."

Tickets are available starting Tuesday at the tournament website.

Tickets are $`10 each and 17 and under will be free, parking at Rockford High School will also be free.

The field is also very good once again with nine of the top ten players in the world committed and all five past champions set to play as well.

The tournament has raised $6.3 million in its six years and has set a goal of raising another million this year.

The tournament takes place June 17-20 at Blythefield Golf Course.