Lions punter holds kicking camp at Hart High School

HART, Mich. — Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox hosted a kicking camp on Wednesday at Hart High School for kids in grades 7-12.

Fox is originally from Texas, but grew up coming to Pentwater, and wanted to give back in area.

"When I was a kid, I grew up playing soccer and football and then I got into kicking and punting in middle school, kind of the same age these kids are, and I just always thought it would've been the coolest thing in the world to kick or punt with an NFL kicker," Fox said. "Now that I'm here, I remember the time that I was these guys' age and I just really wanted to give them that experience that I wanted when I was a kid. I just love this area, so anytime I can give back to this part of the state, it's just great."

14 kids took part in the camp and had fun learning from an NFL punter.

"It means a lot," Hart football player Logan Jorissen said. "I mean, it's really cool to have him come out, especially to our small town. I hope to get like farther kicking, more accuracy out of the kicks."

Fox was sixth in the NFL last season averaging 48.6 yards per punt. He will begin his fourth season in the league, all with the Lions.