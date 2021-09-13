Watch
Lions lose cornerback Jeff Okudah for rest of the season

3rd overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft suffers ruptured achilles
Lon Horwedel/AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah sits on the field after being injured against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Okudah suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:57:35-04

DETROIT, Mich. — As if Sunday's season opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers wasn't bad enough, at least for the first 58 minutes of the game, Monday's news made it even worse.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed at Monday's press conference that second year cornerback Jeff Okudah will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"He put in a lot of hard work and really improved a ton from spring until now," Campbell said on the injury, "I hate it for him and I hate it for us as a team, he was really coming around."

Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and struggled in his rookie season and during Sunday's game, including on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter.

Campbell added the Lions are looking to add more depth at cornerback and he expects the team to do something at the position sooner rather later.

The Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football in week two.

