Lions lose cornerback Jeff Okudah for rest of the season

DETROIT, Mich. — As if Sunday's season opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers wasn't bad enough, at least for the first 58 minutes of the game, Monday's news made it even worse.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed at Monday's press conference that second year cornerback Jeff Okudah will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"He put in a lot of hard work and really improved a ton from spring until now," Campbell said on the injury, "I hate it for him and I hate it for us as a team, he was really coming around."

Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and struggled in his rookie season and during Sunday's game, including on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter.

Campbell added the Lions are looking to add more depth at cornerback and he expects the team to do something at the position sooner rather later.

The Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football in week two.