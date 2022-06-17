Kupcho maintains lead at Meijer Classic, defending champ 2 back

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First round Meijer LPGA Classic leader Jennifer Kupcho started her second round by making eight straight pars, but followed that up by making five birdies in her next eight holes.

Kupcho shot a five under 67 and maintains the lead at the halfway point at 14 under par.

"I started out not really hitting it great," Kupcho said. "So was really just trying to stay patient and couple holes save par, so I actually got out of the holes pretty well. And then, yeah, to turn it on -- I didn't really expect a whole lot coming out here today. Set a pretty low bar for myself, so to come out and play well, it was nice to see."

Defending champ Nelly Korda shot 65 in round two and is in solo second at 12 under.

Carlota Ciganda also shot 65 and is solo third at 11 under.

Two-time champ Brooke Henderson and 2015 winner Lexi Thompson are part of a three-way for fourth at 10 under with Madelene Sagstrom.