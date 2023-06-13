Kupcho, Maguire come to Blythefield in form for Meijer LPGA Classic

(FOX 17) — The best female golfers in the world are coming to Blyhtefield Country Club this week for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Maguire, Kupcho lead contenders this week at Meijer Classic

Even without 2021 champ Nelly Korda and rookie sensation Rose Zhang in the field, there is still plenty of stat power coming.

Here are some players who could contend this week:

Jennifer Kupcho

The defending champion has a scoring average of 67.45 in her last 11 competitive rounds at Blythefield and finished second in her most recent event, the Mizuho Americas Classic two weeks ago.

Leona Maguire

Lost in a playoff to Kupcho last year, and was second alone to Nelly Korda in 2021. 7 of her 8 career rounds at Blythefield have been in the 60s.

Carlotta Ciganda

Tied fifth last year and has 3 top 10s in 5 career starts at the Meijer Classic which includes losing in a playoff to Sei-young Kim in 2016. Ciganda has a pair of top five finishes this season in her last six starts.

Lydia Ko

The third ranked player in the world finished one shot out of the playoff last year, her third top five finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic, but Ko has not finished in the top 30 in her last five starts.

Official practice rounds get underway Tuesday morning with stroke play starting on Thursday.